A Barrie man accused in the murder of a father and son in 2016 was back in court on Tuesday.

Robert Twiss sat handcuffed in the prisoner’s box listening to the evidence against him during the preliminary hearing. The evidence presented during the hearing can’t be disclosed because of a publication ban.

Twiss is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of a father and son, indignity to a body and flight from police.

Police say 73-year-old Allan Mallinson and his 39-year-old son, Matthew Mallinson, were found four to five days after they were killed in their Eden Drive home in January 2016. They were stabbed to death.

Twiss was arrested as he walked shirtless along Shanty Bay Road. He allegedly fled from the OPP earlier in the night.

A judge will decided if the evidence presented in Tuesday’s hearing can be used in the actual trial.