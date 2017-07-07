Featured
Man, 28, charged in sex assaults in Georgina and Newmarket
York Regional police have charged Scott Wasson, 28, of Georgina with five counts of sexual assault. (Courtesy: York Regional Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 12:05PM EDT
NEWMARKET, Ont. -- Police say a man is charged in connection with sexual assault investigations in two communities north of Toronto.
York regional police say a 39-year-old woman was followed by a man in Georgina and allegedly grabbed in a sexual manner.
They say a suspect was identified and arrested and investigators linked him unsolved sexual assault incidents that took place in the area of the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket, Ont., between August and September of 2015.
Police say a 28-year-old Georgina man is charged with five counts of sexual assault.
Investigators also released a photograph of the accused, Scott Wasson, saying there could be other alleged victims.
