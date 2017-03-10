Featured
Major winter storm on the way for parts of Ontario
Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected in most areas. (File image)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 8:04PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 13, 2017 11:28AM EDT
Spring may be just around the corner, but Environment Canada says a significant winter storm is brewing.
A special weather statement says a low pressure system will move just south of the Great Lakes on Monday.
Up to15 cm of snow is likely to fall in the southern part of the province, but amounts will be less north of the GTA. The snow should taper off Tuesday night in most areas.
A special weather statement is in effect for:
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Caledon
Winter storm watches and warnings could also be issued.
