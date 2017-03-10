

Spring may be just around the corner, but Environment Canada says a significant winter storm is brewing.

A special weather statement says a low pressure system will move just south of the Great Lakes on Monday.

Up to15 cm of snow is likely to fall in the southern part of the province, but amounts will be less north of the GTA. The snow should taper off Tuesday night in most areas.

A special weather statement is in effect for:

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Caledon

Winter storm watches and warnings could also be issued.