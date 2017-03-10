Featured
Major winter storm on the way
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 8:04PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 1:02PM EDT
Spring may be just around the corner but Environment Canada says a significant winter storm is brewing.
A special weather statement says a low pressure centre, now over the northwestern part of the United States, will move just south of the Great Lakes on Monday.
Snow is forecast to spread across Southern Ontario during the day Monday, through to Tuesday. 15 to 30 cm of snow is likely to fall in the southern part of the province, but amounts will be less north of the GTA towards Georgian Bay. The snow should taper off Tuesday night in most areas.
A special weather statement is in effect for:
· Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale
· Midland - Coldwater – Orr Lake
· Orillia – Lagoon City - Washago
· Innisfil - New Tecumseth – Angus
· Orangeville – Grand Valley –Southern Dufferin County
· Shelburne - Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
· Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County
· Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
· Uxbridge - Beaverton – Northern Durham Region
Winter storm watches and warnings are also likely to be issued once the storm track and amounts of snow become clearer.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Firefighters: ‘Spring Forward’ is a good time to check your smoke detectors, CO alarms
- Ticket sold in B.C. takes Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Newmarket chocolate factory to become North American Malteser producer
- Winning ticket for $25.9 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw sold in B.C
- Amber Alert called off after four-year-old girl found safe in abandoned car