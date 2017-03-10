

Spring may be just around the corner but Environment Canada says a significant winter storm is brewing.

A special weather statement says a low pressure centre, now over the northwestern part of the United States, will move just south of the Great Lakes on Monday.

Snow is forecast to spread across Southern Ontario during the day Monday, through to Tuesday. 15 to 30 cm of snow is likely to fall in the southern part of the province, but amounts will be less north of the GTA towards Georgian Bay. The snow should taper off Tuesday night in most areas.

A special weather statement is in effect for:

· Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale

· Midland - Coldwater – Orr Lake

· Orillia – Lagoon City - Washago

· Innisfil - New Tecumseth – Angus

· Orangeville – Grand Valley –Southern Dufferin County

· Shelburne - Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

· Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County

· Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

· Uxbridge - Beaverton – Northern Durham Region

Winter storm watches and warnings are also likely to be issued once the storm track and amounts of snow become clearer.