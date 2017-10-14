

Roger Klein, CTV Barrie





There are big plans in the works to develop a large piece of land in the city of Barrie.

A white sign along Mapleview Drive East is a notice that big changes are coming to the city’s south end, and residents will get a better picture of the development being planned for the land at a public meeting on Monday.

A team of developers is seeking approval for nearly two thousand new homes on the south side of Mapleview Drive, including 1,200 single-family homes and 200 apartments.

Barrie City Councillor for Ward 9, Sergio Morales, says it’s time for the public to get involved in the planning process.

“It’s important for people to know that now is the opportunity to shape how it comes together, how it looks, the traffic, the parks, this is your ability to influence it,” Morales tells CTV Barrie.

The City of Barrie has been planning for the development of this swath of farm land since it annexed more than 5,700 acres from the town of Innisfil in 2010.

The people who live here now are bracing for noise from construction, and more congestion in the area.

“When we first moved in you would see one or two cars a day, now you see traffic like crazy going back and forth,” says area resident Mario Perra.

The public meeting will be in Council Chambers Monday evening at 7 p.m.

Anyone who cannot attend in person, can have their comments added to the record by writing a letter.