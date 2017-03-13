

CTV Barrie





Weekend raids in Barrie netted police more than $20,000 worth of drugs.

On Saturday, officers executed a high-risk stop of a Jeep in the area of Bayview Drive and Little Avenue. Inside, police found 13 grams of heroin, 10 grams of cocaine, marijuana and hashish.

A 24-year-old man and two 38-year-old men were arrested and charged with several drug-related charges.

On Sunday, officers stormed a home on Carol Road, where they arrested two men and a woman. Police say they found 150 grams of powder and crack cocaine, more marijuana and khat.

A 61-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were arrested and charged. They also face drug-related charges.

Police say these busts have made a “major dent” to the drug trade in Barrie.