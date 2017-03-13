Featured
‘Major dent’: Police seize $20K in drugs during Barrie raids
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 11:48AM EDT
Weekend raids in Barrie netted police more than $20,000 worth of drugs.
On Saturday, officers executed a high-risk stop of a Jeep in the area of Bayview Drive and Little Avenue. Inside, police found 13 grams of heroin, 10 grams of cocaine, marijuana and hashish.
A 24-year-old man and two 38-year-old men were arrested and charged with several drug-related charges.
On Sunday, officers stormed a home on Carol Road, where they arrested two men and a woman. Police say they found 150 grams of powder and crack cocaine, more marijuana and khat.
A 61-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were arrested and charged. They also face drug-related charges.
Police say these busts have made a “major dent” to the drug trade in Barrie.
