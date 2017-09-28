

CTV Barrie





Heavy machinery was brought in after a lumber truck lost its load at a sharp curve in Adjala-Tosorontio.

The large truck flipped on its side Thursday morning, sending fibre board sprawling across the Sunnidale Tosorontio Townline.

The driver wasn’t injured and no other vehicles were involved.

A heavy tow was used to remove the truck and aid crews in clearing the debris. The crash closed the road for several hours.

The cause of the crash isn’t known yet and police wouldn’t comment on whether charges will be laid.