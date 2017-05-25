

Staff, CTV Barrie





Women’s shelters across the region will receive funding from the Canadian and Ontario governments for repairs and upgrades.

The governments announced more than $4.1 million in capital upgrades to 58 women’s shelters across the province on Thursday.

The announcement was made at Chrysalis, operated by Muskoka’s Women’s Advocacy Group. The shelter received $22,600 to increase outdoor security, install electrical and access buttons on doors and upgrades to the lighting system.

"Chrysalis shelter is grateful to the Federal and Provincial Government for providing us with funding to extend our fenced yard, install some light fixtures and accessible door buttons. Improving our safety and accessibility means decreasing barriers for women and their children leaving violence," said Rachelle Walker, Executive Director of Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and the Honorable Dr. Helena Jaczek, Ontario's Minister of Community and Social Services.

"This funding allows Chrysalis to make critical investments so that women and their children who are fleeing domestic violence will have access to a safer, more secure, accessible shelter that is dedicated to helping them begin rebuilding their lives," said Jaczek.

The repairs and upgrades will help ensure the shelters are safer as well as help the agencies extend the life of the facilities.

"These new investments are another example of our Government's commitment toward ensuring that survivors of domestic violence are able to enjoy a safe and stable environment," said the Honourable Duclos.

- With a report from CTV Barrie's Brandon Rowe.