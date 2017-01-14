Featured
Local resorts celebrate National Ski Day
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 7:28PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 7:33PM EST
Ski resorts across the country celebrated the third National Ski Day on Saturday. Both Blue Mountain Resort and Horseshoe Valley Resort took part.
National Ski Day is an Alpine Canada initiative. Seventeen hills in Canada took part by offering discounts on lift passes.
Ten dollars from each ticket sold will help fund Canada's three national ski teams: para, cross and alpine.
“Proceeds go directly back to our athlete funding which directly makes them ski faster, “ says Cory Thistlethwaite with Alpine Canada. “It's greatly appreciated.”
Last year 35-thousand dollars were raised at Horseshoe Resort. This year, organizers are hoping to surpass that.
Ski resorts across the country celebrated the third National Ski Day on Saturday.
