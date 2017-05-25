

Staff, CTV Barrie





A rise in drug overdoses across the province has prompted local health officials to take action and develop a strategy to combat the opioid problem.

About 80 representatives from the health, social service and police sectors attended an opioid strategy working group meeting in Barrie on Thursday.

“While we have several opioid-related initiatives underway across Simcoe and Muskoka, we need to work with our partners to develop a comprehensive strategy that addresses and coordinates action on prevention, harm reduction, treatment, enforcement and surveillance throughout our region,” said Dr. Rebecca Van Iersel of the North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN.

In Simcoe-Muskoka, the local health unit is reporting 43 overdoses in 2015. From to 2012 to 2015 there were an average of 35 opioid deaths.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins says 412 people died as a result of opioid overdoses in the first six months of 2016, compared with 371 during the same time period in 2015 -- an 11 per cent increase.

“With opioid poisoning emergency visit rates in Simcoe Muskoka significantly higher than the provincial rates since 2004, there is an urgent need to respond collaboratively to turn this trend around,” said Dr. Lisa Simon of the Simcoe-Muskoka health Unit.

Partners at the meeting shared what their respective organizations are currently doing about addictions to prescription and illicit narcotics, where gaps exist, and where each other’s strategies can be leveraged. The Simcoe Muskoka Opioid Strategy will build on provincial plans in a manner that’s locally relevant.

“I will be perfectly honest, this is a huge task. This is a huge problem. And the possibility and impact to our community if we get it ‘right,’ or even start to crawl along the right path, is such a light on the horizon,” said Dr. Rebecca Van Iersel.

This summer health officials plan to reach out to people who have personally been affected by opioids.

The working group will follow-up to continue planning the strategy.