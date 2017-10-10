Local fire departments are in serious need of volunteer firefighters.

Tiny Township, Penetanguishene, Tay Township and Georgian Bay Township all need people to fill their ranks. That’s why they are working together to recruit and train applicants.

“We could use 20 people through our five stations. If anybody has any interest in doing this, it’s a very honourable thing to do in your community please consider joining us,” says Fire Chief Tony Mintoff.

An orientation session will take place on Saturday at the fire hall in Midland. In Tay Township, the department will have its application process close on Oct. 20.

A six week training course will then take place. Recruits could be put in place by next spring.

“We do compensate our firefighters for responding to calls and attending training, other than the initial recruit training which we provide for free,” says Mintoff.