Featured
Liberals eye separate bill to end winter electricity disconnections
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 11:29AM EST
TORONTO -- Ontario's Liberal government says it may introduce legislation Wednesday to end disconnections of electricity during the winter months.
Both opposition parties have called for the government to introduce such a bill instead of having it as a section of the omnibus Burden Reduction Act.
The NDP is introducing a motion for unanimous consent for that to be done today and the Progressive Conservatives say they'll table a private member's bill with the same goal.
Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault last week asked all Ontario electricity distribution companies to voluntarily stop disconnecting customers' power during the winter months.
A spokesman says "many" have said that they are no longer disconnecting customers during the winter.
But, he says, if by the end of the business day today not all of the distribution companies are compliant, the government will introduce standalone legislation Wednesday to end winter disconnections.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Police search for suspect who tried to rob Keswick pharmacy
- Protest to be held today over continued Phoenix payroll problems
- Barrie Uber driver arrested for impaired driving
- Smiles are the paycheque: Multiple sclerosis isn't stopping 'The Bike Guy'
- Liberals eye separate bill to end winter electricity disconnections