

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's Liberal government says it may introduce legislation Wednesday to end disconnections of electricity during the winter months.

Both opposition parties have called for the government to introduce such a bill instead of having it as a section of the omnibus Burden Reduction Act.

The NDP is introducing a motion for unanimous consent for that to be done today and the Progressive Conservatives say they'll table a private member's bill with the same goal.

Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault last week asked all Ontario electricity distribution companies to voluntarily stop disconnecting customers' power during the winter months.

A spokesman says "many" have said that they are no longer disconnecting customers during the winter.

But, he says, if by the end of the business day today not all of the distribution companies are compliant, the government will introduce standalone legislation Wednesday to end winter disconnections.