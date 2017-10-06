Featured
Liberal cabinet ministers Matthews, Sandals won't seek re-election in 2018
Deb Matthews makes her way through the legislature as she prepares to be sworn in as president of the Treasury Board at Queens Park in Toronto on Tuesday June 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 1:58PM EDT
Two more Ontario Liberal cabinet ministers have announced they won't be running for re-election next year, including the deputy premier.
Deb Matthews, the deputy premier and advanced education minister, says she will not run again in the 2018 election, but she will continue to serve as the Liberals' campaign co-chair.
Treasury Board President Liz Sandals says at 70 years old and having spent 30 years in elected office, she too has made the decision to retire.
The Liberals have been behind the Progressive Conservatives in the polls, but Sandals and Matthews say they believe their party will win the next election.
Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid announced last month that he would not run in next year's provincial election.
Former environment minister Glen Murray recently left government for the private sector, and Speaker Dave Levac, the Liberal representative for Brant, and Monte Kwinter, Ontario's oldest MPP, have also announced they won't seek re-election.