Today is the seventh annual Bell Let’s Talk Day aimed at raising awareness and funds for mental health initiatives.

One in five Canadians suffer from some form of mental illness. Two out of three people will not seek help because of the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Throughout the day Bell will donate 5¢ more towards mental health initiatives in Canada, by counting every text, call, tweet, Instagram post, Facebook video view and Snapchat geofilter.

For those looking to join in and see how they can help out more, please visit the Bell Let’s Talk website and get your toolkit today.

Text message sent by Bell customers

Mobile & long distance call made by Bell customers

Tweets using #BellLetsTalk

Share of the Facebook image

For an update on how much the campaign has raised click here.

CTV is a division of Bell Media.