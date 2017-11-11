

CTV Barrie





Across our region today, residents are honouring veterans at memorials and cenotaphs for Remembrance Day.

There are a number of services, including one in downtown Barrie at the Cenotaph

Other services in the region included Base Borden, Orillia, Aurora, Brechin, Burk’s Fall, Coldwater, Elmvale, Huntsville, Innisfil, Midland and Orangeville.

We’ll have a full recap tonight on CTV Barrie News @ 6.