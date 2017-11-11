Featured
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day 2017
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 9:52AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 11, 2017 12:56PM EST
Across our region today, residents are honouring veterans at memorials and cenotaphs for Remembrance Day.
There are a number of services, including one in downtown Barrie at the Cenotaph
Other services in the region included Base Borden, Orillia, Aurora, Brechin, Burk’s Fall, Coldwater, Elmvale, Huntsville, Innisfil, Midland and Orangeville.
We’ll have a full recap tonight on CTV Barrie News @ 6.