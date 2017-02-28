

CTV Barrie





Simcoe-Grey MP and federal Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch is out with a new explanation about her proposed "Canadian Values Test" for immigrants.

Leitch says her idea would ensure more face-to-face interviews with immigrants, instead of, as she puts it, rushing them through to fill quotas.

“This is a problem. It’s a problem because the focus is placed on numbers rather than individuals."

In a video released Monday night, Leitch said her system would ensure that immigrants not only understand, but agree with what she calls shared Canadian values.

"This is the Canadian way. You are free to practice your faith, men and women are equal, you are free to love whomever you choose. Violence and misogyny will not be tolerated. Hate speech will not be tolerated. Newcomers to Canada are already tested on their knowledge of these values. Under my proposal, we'll ensure they agree with them as well."

Leitch’s plan has seen plenty of criticism. She insists she is trying to protect and promote the shared values of Canadians.