With an LCBO strike deadline looming, local agency stores are preparing for what’s to come.

Agency stores will be able to sell liquor in the event of a strike, but once that stock runs out there will only be a limited supply available.

"We have had people make the drive on holidays when we are open and the LCBO was closed," says Noura Seif of the Four Cedars in Minesing.

With roughly 500 alcohol sales each day, the business is preparing for that number to increase. They doubled their order this week just in case.

"We don't have any information as to what that would be yet, we know it would be less product than what we do carry right now."

That’s because warehouse workers would be on a picket line.

"They gotta get the stuff out of the warehouse, they aren’t gonna have anybody in there working, but a few managers and I bet the managers couldn't lift a case," says Smokey Thomas, president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

LCBO employees voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike in April and negotiations have been ongoing ever since.

OPSEU will be in a legal strike position just after midnight next Monday.