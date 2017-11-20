

CTV Barrie





A man and woman looking for cash and cigarettes allegedly pulled knives on employees at two gas stations over the weekend.

The OPP says the woman entered the gas station on Highway 12 near Horseshoe Valley Road on Saturday, at around 9:40 p.m.

According to police, the woman pointed a knife at the clerk and demanded money. When the woman was approached by the clerk’s husband, she fled the scene.

The woman is described as being in her 30s and was seen wearing a grey toque and a purple jacket. She was last seen getting into a stolen dark grey Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck.

Just after midnight on Sunday, police say a man dressed in black with a grey tube-style scarf covering his face entered the Ultramar on Mapleview Drive East.

With a knife in hand, police say he demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. A small amount of cash and several packages of smokes were handed over.

He was also seen fleeing in a stolen grey Chevrolet Avalanche that was waiting in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 6’, 175 pounds with a thin build. The licence plate of the stolen truck is AA47 958.

The two incidents are believed to be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.