King Township pharmacy robbed at knifepoint
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 12:24PM EST
No injuries are reported after a King Township pharmacy was held up at knifepoint.
A man entered the pharmacy located in the area of Highway 27 and Dr. Kay Drive on Thursday, at about 7:30 p.m.
York Regional Police say the man approached the prescription counter with a knife and demanded the clerk hand over cash and drugs.
The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a white man, between 16 and 20-years-old, about 5’6”, 125 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, camouflage pants and a dark-coloured balaclava.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
