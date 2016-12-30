

CTV Barrie





No injuries are reported after a King Township pharmacy was held up at knifepoint.

A man entered the pharmacy located in the area of Highway 27 and Dr. Kay Drive on Thursday, at about 7:30 p.m.

York Regional Police say the man approached the prescription counter with a knife and demanded the clerk hand over cash and drugs.

The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 16 and 20-years-old, about 5’6”, 125 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, camouflage pants and a dark-coloured balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.