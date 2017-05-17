

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A kindergarten teacher in Orangeville has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a student.

Orangeville police launched an investigation on April 8 after being contacted by a parent alleging his son had been assaulted by a teacher at St. Benedict Elementary School.

The father told investigators the alleged assault happened while in class. Police didn’t immediately provide further details on what happened.

On Friday, officers arrested the 47-year-old Inglewood woman and charged her with assault.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board told CTV News in a statement that the accused “has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the charge against her.”

She has been released from custody and will appear back in court on June 13.