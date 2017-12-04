Featured
Kim Mitchell to headline Barrie's Downtown Countdown
Canadian rock musician Kim Mitchell is shown in an undated handout photo. (HO / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 12:58PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 4, 2017 1:02PM EST
Canadian rock icon Kim Mitchell will help Barrie ring in the new year.
The City of Barrie announced on Monday that Mitchell will headline the Downtown Countdown. He will be joined by Rue Bella and Practically Hip.
Chris McKhool will kick off the event at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with a kid’s hoedown.
A countdown and fireworks display will then take place just before 8 p.m. for families. Another countdown and a second round of fireworks will blast off at midnight.
Mitchell is a three time JUNO award winner. He is most well-known for songs “Go for Soda” and “Patio Lanterns.”
To find out more about the artists and parking on New Year’s Eve, you can click here.