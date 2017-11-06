

CTV Barrie





An Innisfil man suffering from hypothermia was rescued from Lake Simcoe after he became adrift while kayaking.

The 20 year old called for help after getting caught up in rough water several kilometres from shore near Lefroy.

Members from South Simcoe Police and York Regional Police were able to rescue the man and take him back to shore. He had been adrift for about an hour.

Paramedics treated the man for hypothermia.

Police say the use of a life-jacket and working cell phone helped save his life.