A jury will soon decide the fate of a Midland nurse who allegedly took her patient off life support without proper authority.

Joanna Flynn has admitted to ending Deanna Leblanc's life without authorization, but has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

In its closing submission on Friday, the Crown insisted that Flynn committed an unlawful act when she pressured Leblanc's husband for consent and then removed herfrom life support minutes later; suggesting it wasn't voluntary.

“It was not consent at all and Ms. Flynn knew it," said Crown attorney Sarah Tarcza. “She knowingly misrepresented the situation to him by giving him and his family the impression that Deanna Leblanc was already dead."

The Crown also stated that Flynn “inappropriately inserted her own personal opinions into the discussion and failed to provide Mr. Leblanc with all of the necessary information such that he would make an informed decision."

The Crown also argued Flynn's conduct was reckless by over stepping her role as a nurse and taking matters into her own hands, not checking hospital policies and not involving the physician responsible for Leblanc in the process.

The court heard that physician wanted to wait and consult with Leblanc's family before ending her life support. That never happened.

The defence argued Flynn was fulfilling the wishes of Leblanc's husband, suggesting several doctors told Michael Leblanc throughout the day his wife was dying and that was part of the consent process. The defence also insisted Flynn never pressured him for consent.

"Mr. Leblanc gave his consent. He had sufficient information, which he received throughout the day to make that decision. It was given voluntarily and it was not coerced," says defence lawyer Samantha Peeris.

The defence also argued the hospital policy on discontinuing life support does not specifically state a doctor's order is required.

On Monday the judge will give the jury its final instructions. That will include reviewing the evidence and the law.

The jury will then be sequestered until they reach a verdict.