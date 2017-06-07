

CTV Barrie





A jury is continuing deliberations in the trial of a Midland nurse accused of taking her patient off life support without proper authority.

This is the second day of deliberations in the trial of Joanna Flynn, who has pleaded not guilty of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

So far the jury has been quiet, and hasn’t even asked any questions to the judge.

Flynn has admitted through this trial that she did in fact remove Deanna Leblanc from life support, but says she did so after getting permission from Leblanc’s husband. This was in 2014 at Georgian Bay General Hospital.

The Crown argued Flynn committed an unlawful act when she allegedly pressured Leblanc's husband for consent. They also say Flynn obtained consent by misrepresenting the situation and giving Leblanc’s family the impression that she was already dead.

The Crown also accuses her of being reckless by over stepping her role and taking matters into her own hands by not checking hospital policies and not involving the physician responsible for Leblanc.

The defence has argued Flynn never pressured Leblanc’s husband for consent.