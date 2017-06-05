

A jury will soon determine the fate of a Midland nurse who allegedly unplugged life support to her patient without proper authority.

The 12 member jury spent the day listening to the judge's charge, where she outlined the testimony and gave the jury specific instructions.

Joanna Flynn has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death. However, she has admitted to ending Deanna Leblanc's life support, saying she had permission from her husband.

During the trial, the Crown argued Flynn committed an unlawful act when she allegedly pressured Leblanc's husband for consent and then removed Leblanc from life support.

The Crown believes Flynn obtained consent by misrepresenting the situation and giving Leblanc’s family the impression that she was already dead.

The Crown also accuses her of being reckless by over stepping her role and taking matters into her own hands by not checking hospital policies and not involving the physician responsible for Leblanc.

The defence has argued Flynn never pressured Leblanc’s husband for consent.

The judge will continue her charge to the jury on Tuesday.