

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Someone is breaking into homes in Bradford and stealing jewelry.

South Simcoe Police say five homes were targeted and broke into on Tuesday. The daytime break-ins were reported on Compton Crescent, Huron Lane, Mason Avenue, Richardson Crescent and Turner Court.

Investigators say the suspect broke into the homes by prying open a ground floor door or window.

There have been nine break-ins in the las week. Police believe the same person may be responsible.

“We haven’t seen a rash of break-and-enters like this in a couple of years,” says Const. Rich Williamson.

During the break-in on Compton Crescent, a woman found a man inside her parents’ home. He broke into the house by cutting open a basement window screen.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, 6’, unshaven and had tanned skin. He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, a blue long-sleeved shirt and grey jeans.

Police are reminding residents to ensure doors and windows are locked. They also want to hear from anyone who has surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.