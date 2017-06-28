Featured
It's going to cost more to take the GO train from Barrie to Union Station
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 3:32PM EDT
It’s going to cost more to take the GO train between Barrie and Toronto.
The Metrolinx board voted Wednesday to increase single-ticket adult fares greater than $5.65 by three per cent.
The largest increase will be on tickets from Barrie to Union Station, rising 40 cents to $13.95. The fare for Presto card users will increase 32 cents to $12.35.
“This fare increase is necessary to meet the needs of our growing customer base, expand services and ensure the financial sustainability of the corporation,” Metrolinx CFO Robert Siddall said in a report recommending the change.
Metrolinx is expecting to generate $8.5 million in additional revenue from the increase.
The hike will take effect Sept. 2.
With files from CTV Toronto.
