It’s going to cost more to take the GO train between Barrie and Toronto.

The Metrolinx board voted Wednesday to increase single-ticket adult fares greater than $5.65 by three per cent.

The largest increase will be on tickets from Barrie to Union Station, rising 40 cents to $13.95. The fare for Presto card users will increase 32 cents to $12.35.

“This fare increase is necessary to meet the needs of our growing customer base, expand services and ensure the financial sustainability of the corporation,” Metrolinx CFO Robert Siddall said in a report recommending the change.

Metrolinx is expecting to generate $8.5 million in additional revenue from the increase.

The hike will take effect Sept. 2.

