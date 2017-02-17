Being homeless for the last five months has taken a toll on Maigen and her family.

Maigen, her husband and two-year-old daughter Makayla moved from a shelter in York Region to Barrie.

“It's been really bad. You feel like giving up on everything,” she says. “I don't expect anyone to feel sorry for me.”

All she wanted was a chance. Maigen and her husband worked and saved money; used programs offered by The Salvation Army and on Thursday they moved into their own apartment.

“We pay rent here. I made food in my kitchen last night. I put my daughter to bed in her bedroom. That's the first time in five months and it feels really good.”

The latest numbers suggest there are many more people like Maigen looking for a place of their own.

In 2016, several local agencies published a major study on youth homelessness called "Working to End Homelessness." The study was put together by the County of Simcoe, The Salvation Army and the United Way.

They found 17 per cent or nearly one in five homeless people in our region are youth. They say it could be even high because of "couch surfing". The numbers motivate The Salvation Army to keep making a difference.

“Looking forward to the next person. I know there will always be one, but grateful that we do see some positive stories,” says Laura Alford of The Salvation Army.

Maigen and her husband are proud, and say they drew strength from their little girl.

“The toughest situations, she was still looking at everything like it was still so perfect, still so beautiful to her.”

During this series some people have offered words of encouragement, employment and even money to help these kids raising kids. Others have been far less kind, telling us the people we're profiling are a waste of time and deserve exactly what they get.

However, one thing everyone can agree on: the homeless youth problem isn't going away.

Youth agencies in Simcoe and Muskoka say hundreds of youth are homeless right now and that they need more assistance to give them another chance.