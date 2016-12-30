

CTV Barrie





Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a garage in New Tecumseth.

The fire broke out in a garage on the 14 Line at around 5 a.m. on Friday. Neighbour Perry Gabriele woke up after hearing something pop.

“I heard some pops; sounded like steel hitting steel, but I didn't think anything of it.”

The only thing left inside the garage was the remains of three burned out vehicles.

“Four folks that were in the house, a mom, dad and two children got out of the house safely,” says fire chief Dan Haydon.

No one was injured in the fire. A cause and damage estimate are still unknown.

“We'll look at a number of things. We’re actually having a discussion with the owners about you know any electrical, any heating issues, but we'll investigate that today and try and come up a possible cause.”

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted, but won’t be attending the scene.