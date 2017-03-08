Featured
Investigators look for cause of multi-million dollar fire
Debris can be seen on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at a potato farm near Shelburne, Ont. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 1:45PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2017 4:15PM EST
Investigators think they might know the cause of a multi-million fire at a potato farm near Shelburne.
Mulmur-Melancthon fire investigators are looking at two fork lifts that were plugged into a charging station as possible cause to the fire at Tupling Farms Produce.
The fire broke out at the family-run business at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Crews were back at the scene on Wednesday, sifting through the debris and wreckage.
Heavy equipment is being used to remove large pieces of debris. Damage is estimated at more than $3 million. Owner Andrew Tupling says he will rebuild.
“It's going to be painful in the short term, but in the long term, we are going to rebuild because we are committed to what we do.”
We will have more on the cleanup tonight at six.
