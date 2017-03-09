

CTV Barrie





Officials believe the cause of a train derailment in Georgina was a broken wheel.

In a release issued on Thursday, CN Rail says investigators are looking a broken wheel that was on one of the rail cars.

The freight train was travelling through the town on Sunday, at around 3:45 a.m. when the derailment happened. No injuries were reported.

Officials with the town believe crews will have the 14 rail cars removed from downtown Pefferlaw by Saturday.

The cars were hauling copper concentrates and residents have expressed concerns.

The town says an on-site assessment by the Ministry of Environment shows there are no “observed impacts to surface water or local wells”.