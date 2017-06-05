

CTV Barrie





The investigation continues into the plane crash that killed two men in Gravenhurst last week.

The Transportation Safety Board removed the wreckage of the plane from a grassy area just metres away from Highway 11. They have moved it to facility in Richmond Hill.

Investigators say a more detailed examination will take place there in the coming weeks to determine what caused the plane to go down.

A 66-year-old Bracebridge man and a 48-year-old Stratford man died in the crash on Friday evening.