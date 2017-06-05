Featured
Investigation continues into deadly plane crash
Two people have died in a plane crash along Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont. on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 3:55PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2017 4:03PM EDT
The investigation continues into the plane crash that killed two men in Gravenhurst last week.
The Transportation Safety Board removed the wreckage of the plane from a grassy area just metres away from Highway 11. They have moved it to facility in Richmond Hill.
Investigators say a more detailed examination will take place there in the coming weeks to determine what caused the plane to go down.
A 66-year-old Bracebridge man and a 48-year-old Stratford man died in the crash on Friday evening.
