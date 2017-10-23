

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Charges still haven’t been laid, following a deadly shooting in Newmarket.

Cody Gionet was found with several gunshot wounds in the area of Sheldon Avenue on Saturday night. The 30-year-old Georgina man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I heard all seven gunshots and I came running down this way,” one Sheldon Avenue resident said.

Two people have been arrested, but no charges have been laid. Investigators are still in the process of speaking with witnesses. York Regional Police say Gionet was known to them.

Gionet’s friends say they were nearby when the shooting happened.

"Sometimes he had to go make some money the way he could, but to be honest, he was a really good guy," says Tyler Biladeau, Gionet’s friend.

People who live in the area say the shooting has left them feeling uneasy.

"I moved here from somewhere that I thought was dangerous, and to get here and see this it's sad," says resident Luis Alvarez.

The investigation is ongoing.