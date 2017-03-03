

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Innisfil’s hydro provider has applied to raise its distribution rates.

InnPower Corporation is asking the Ontario Energy Board to approve its application to increase electricity distribution rates to about $10.96 for the average resident.

The notice on the OEB website also indicates InnPower’s intention of raising rates for commercial class customers to $238.73.

However, Premier Kathleen Wynne told CTV News during an interview on Thursday that delivery charges for InnPower customers would actually decrease.

“People for example, who are served by InnPower, are going to see their distribution costs go down because their disproportionately higher than people who live in urban centres. We’ve said that’s not fair because those are costs that people can’t control, so we’re going to reduce those distribution costs to about what some might pay in an urban distribution centre.”

InnPower also wants the OEB to approve rate increases to help them recover costs they incurred from last year’s ice storm. Ice covered powerlines and downed trees, which caused widespread power outages for days.

The Ontario Energy Board will host two meetings on Thursday to hear comments from the public.

The first meeting happens at Innisfil Town Hall at 1:30 p.m. and the other happens at Innisfil ideaLab and Library at 6:30 p.m.