An Innisfil man is planning to renovate his home after winning more than a million dollars in a lottery draw.

Roberto Coz was shocked when he checked his Lottario ticket and the machine froze. The ticket ended up being worth $1.3 million.

“When I got home, my wife was outside talking on the phone. I told her, ‘Get in the house now!’ I normally don’t speak to her that way but as soon as I told her that we hit our numbers on Lottario and that we won $1.3 million, she understood. Then, we both burst into tears,” he said in a statement.

The retiree plans to do some home renovations and go on vacation.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sandy Cover Variety in Innisifl.