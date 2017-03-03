

CTV Barrie





More local emergency responders will be equipped to help people who've overdosed on the deadly drug fentanyl.

The Innisfil fire department will soon be adding the life-saving medication "naloxone" to their kits. That’s an antidote that can be used to block the effect of the dangerous opioids.

The move was approved by Innisfil council. The deputy fire chief says it's all about staying ahead of a troubling trend.

“This is important for Innisfil, as we are the first to arrive, generally the first help to arrive, when somebody is having an overdose," says deputy chief Tom Raeburn. "We're seeing a lot more overdoses of opioid drugs in Innisfil.”

The department will be training its full-time firefighters on the use of naloxone in the coming months and should be able to use it by summer.