A four-year-old boy is dead, following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Innisfil.

Witnesses reported to South Simcoe Police that a southbound Toyota sedan went through a stop sign and crashed into a Mazda hatchback.

This happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Sideroad 20 and Gilford Road.

Four people were rushed to hospital, where the Toronto boy was later pronounced dead. Police say they are not release the identity of those involved.

The investigation is ongoing; charges could be laid.