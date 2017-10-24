

CTV Barrie





Drivers who find themselves caught in an intersection on Mapleview Drive in Barrie during a red light could face hefty fines under a proposed pilot project.

The city is considering an idea implemented in Toronto and in the U.S. to help deal with traffic congestion on one of Barrie’s busiest roads.

“Barrie traffic services have CCTV cameras and so we monitor this intersection every day and it is bad and it's getting worse,” says Tom Hanrahan, a city spokesperson.

The pilot project is called “Don’t Block the Box.” It would focus on the intersection at Mapleview and Bayview Drive.

“It's a concern that has been voiced to the Barrie police. Although at this time, we are limited in what we can enforce in that area as a direct result of a Barrie bylaw,” says Const. Sarah Bamford.

Big signs and road paint would remind drivers they shouldn’t be stopped in the middle of intersections, especially when turning left.

The fine right now for “blocking a signalization intersection” under the Highway Traffic Act is $60. But this pilot project could increase those fines.

“We would be investigating and reporting back to council on how that would work and even work with the structure of the Highway Traffic Act,” says Hanrahan.

The pilot project is still in the early phases of consideration and needs approval from city council.