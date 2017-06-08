

Staff, CTV Barrie





Ontario provincial police are reporting an alarming increase in the number of deaths caused by aggressive driving.

According to the OPP, aggressive driving has led to 27 deaths so far in 2017 compared to 15 deaths during the same time period in 2016. That is an 80 per cent increase.

“We don’t want to see those road fatalities to continue to climb and the fact that we’re up 80 per cent from last year is very concerning for us,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Police say aggressive driving includes speeding, tailgating, excessive lane changes or driving very close to another vehicle.

“I think we all know what it looks like when we’re out on the highways and we see these people right on your bumper trying to cut around you just to get that one extra car length which is going to give them one second of time which will all be lost when they get to the next red light,” Schmidt said

Police are reminding all motorists to obey the rules of the road.

The OPP will be conducting a blitz on the province’s major roads during the Canada Day long weekend.

- With files from CTV Toronto and a report from CTV Barrie's Brandon Gonez