Impaired driving charges laid after pedestrian struck and killed
An OPP cruiser shown on October 17, 2014.
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 11:22AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 5, 2017 11:31AM EST
Impaired driving charges have been laid after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Grey Highlands over the weekend.
According to the OPP, a 53-year-old man was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck on a private property along Grey County Road 12, near Side Road 10 on Saturday night.
The Erin, Ont. man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old Erin man, was later arrested and charged with impaired driving.
He will appear in court on Dec. 14.