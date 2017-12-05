

CTV Barrie





Impaired driving charges have been laid after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Grey Highlands over the weekend.

According to the OPP, a 53-year-old man was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck on a private property along Grey County Road 12, near Side Road 10 on Saturday night.

The Erin, Ont. man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old Erin man, was later arrested and charged with impaired driving.

He will appear in court on Dec. 14.