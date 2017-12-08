

CTV Barrie





Festive RIDE programs across the region have resulted in several arrests already this season.

On Thursday night, South Simcoe Police says a 23-year-old Bradford man failed a roadside test at a stop, just before midnight.

He was charged with impaired driving. His car was impounded and his licence suspended.

Three other drivers were found in the warn range.

The OPP reports that they have arrested 155 people this season for drinking and driving.

Police want to remind drivers they will be tough on impaired driving and there is no excuse for it.