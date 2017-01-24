

CTV Barrie





Plans are in the works to bring a celebration to ring in Canada’s big birthday with a bang.

Barrie’s Canada 150 committee wants to hold a two-night fireworks celebration called Illuminate Barrie. The event would also feature acrobatic shows, poets and artists.

“With the GO Train they can come and spend the weekend. The hotels will be full. Money will be spent here in Barrie and off they go,” says Ward 2 councillor Rose Romita. “I think it's a great opportunity to showcase some of the great stuff we have in Barrie.”

The event committee is seeking $90,000 from the city to help stage the show during the Labour Day long weekend. Councillors had mixed reactions to the proposed date.

“It's going to be a challenge. People in Barrie are not used to going down to the waterfront to celebrate something on Labour Day so that will be a bit of a challenge,” says Ward 4 councillor Barry Ward.

Organizers have approached upper levels of government to ask for funding for the one of a kind celebration.

“The interesting and neat thing about it is there's a ton of provincial and federal grants. We’ve applied for over $300,000 of grants from provincial and federal grants,” says Ward 7 councillor Andrew Prince. “Obviously Ottawa recognizes this as a big celebration and they're helping out municipalities across the nation to help celebrate in a special way.”

The committee will meet again on Friday to go over illuminate Barrie plans. Those plans will be spoken to next week.