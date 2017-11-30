An Orangeville woman says she will have to be evicted before giving up her long arm quilting machine.

Judy MacLeod lives in a small one bedroom apartment. Her quilting machine is so big it takes up most of her living room.

“It keeps me sane. It helps my mobility. I won't get rid of it,” she says.

The machine weighs about 600 pounds. She uses it assist Quilts for Valour, an organization with a goal of creating quilts for every veteran in Dufferin County.

The weight and noise of the machine is the issue at hand, according to the company that manages her building.

In an email to CTV News, Cachet Property Management says, "It is trying to work with the tenant, while determining if this apparatus will affect the structural integrity of the building."

Cachet also says the machine is being used for commercial purposes. They say that violates company policy and MacLeod’s lease agreement.

MacLeod admits she sells some of the quilts she makes, but not for Quilts of Valour.

“[I’ll] stay here until they throw me out. I feel I have a right to do this with my living room.”

The Orangeville legion is siding with MacLeod. They call say her quilts are made with “love, respect and gratitude.”

“All of this over a machine. I don't know what society is all about,” says legion president Chris Skalozuk.

Cachet has not moved forward to evict MacLeod.

The company is reviewing the situation and will allow the machine to stay if it does not pose any risk to the building or tenants.