Tears in his eyes, Andrew Fallows sat with his head down hearing from Shania Slater's mother, stepfather and sister.

Fallows was driving drunk with more than two times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he slammed his pickup truck into the centre median on Highway 11. Slater was in the passenger seat.

Fallows then attempted to move Slater's body to make it appear as if she was the one driving. Slater died nine days after the crash in October 2014.

"Andy, you were responsible for this horrible moment in my life. I will never forgive you," says Yvon Pilon, her stepfather. "All that matters is justice is served for Shania."

Then Slater's mother rose and demanded Fallows look up at her.

"You were wrong and unremorseful; a coward. You didn't just kill a child. You killed my child," says Rose Looyenga.

In August, he was found guilty on all charges including drunk driving causing death. The Crown is pushing for eight to 10 years in prison.

Without a lawyer, whom he fired three weeks ago, Fallows addressed the courtroom.

"I am terribly sorry for the offence that happened that evening and the people here who will never forgive me. As for what the Crown is asking, I don't think that's fair."

He then asked for a lighter sentence.

"I would suggest between six and eight years. I have lost my whole farm business since I've been in custody and again I am very sorry for the offence that took place and I’m very sorry for wasting everyone's time."

The judge is expected to make his decision in two weeks.