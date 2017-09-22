

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A violent road rage incident in Bradford West Gwillimbury has sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of the 9th Line, east of the 5th Side Road. It involved the drivers of a car and a pickup truck.

“This would be described as a road rage incident that went extremely bad,” says South Simcoe Police Acting Sgt. Debbie Smith.

Patty Migotto lives in the area and witnessed the road rage incident unfold.

“I saw the confrontation and I was scared for both drivers. I just knew it was going to end badly. That’s a shame,” she says.

It’s believed the man suffered a serious head injury during the incident. He was rushed to hospital and is now in a Toronto trauma centre.

The other driver is being interviewed by police, but no charges have been laid.

The 9th Line remains closed, east of the 5th Side Road while collision reconstruction and forensic investigators collect evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to call police.