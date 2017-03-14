Glenn Howard says he’s not ready to retire from the game he has so masterfully played for the last four decades.

Howard was back managing The Beer Store in Midland on Tuesday, just days after his team had a disappointing end to the Canadian Curling Championships in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Every team seemed to bring their A-game against us this year. We probably should've beaten Canada, we should've beaten Quebec,” he says. “Nova Scotia was a tough one as well, but that being said, the quality of curling was spectacular.”

Team Howard failed to make the playoff round for the second year in a row with a record of 4-7, finishing ninth out of 12 teams.

Despite this, Howard isn’t ready to end his career.

“I'm definitely going to play next year for sure. I think we're already going to be in the pre-trials and if we were to win that then you get yourself into the Olympic trials and then it's just a matter of getting hot for a week and you're off to the Olympics.”

At 54, Howard's accomplished everything, but an Olympic berth and admits that would be the perfect way to ride off into the sunset.

“I'm playing just as well as I always have. Our team's just as good it's just a matter of being a little more consistent. We had a couple of peaks and valleys at this Brier and that costs you. You’ve gotta stay at the top all the time.”

He insists there's still plenty of championship glory ahead.