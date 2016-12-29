

A Grey County senior escaped a house fire unscathed, but his home has been destroyed.

The fire broke out at the Grey Highlands home on Grey Road 31, just west of Singhampton on Wednesday night.

“There was a wall of fire then it exploded into the living room and it got so dark the smoke was overcoming me, I just ran out in my socks,” says George Bakazias,

The 90-year-old started heading to his neighbour’s house, but was met him half way.

“I guess you would call it excitement, but you could tell he was under stress. But he was still OK,” says neighbour Doug McQueen.

Clearview Township firefighters were the first to arrive on scene, just before 8 p.m. Crews had to shuttle in water, but firefighters were eventually able to get it under control.

A firefighter did fall while at the scene on Wednesday night and was taken to hospital as a precaution. He has since been released.

The investigation has been handed over to the Grey Highlands fire department.

Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen says he is grateful the volunteer force got here quickly.

“It’s a reassurance for the residents of Grey Highlands that this protection is here for these people.”

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but it’s not considered suspicious. Damage is pegged at more than $300,000.

“I'm lucky I got out. I didn't fall or trip, after all I'm 90.”

Bakazias will stay with friends for the time being.