

CTV Barrie





Police have identified the man stabbed to death in downtown Beaverton.

Durham Regional Police say Joshua Elliott, 21, of Cannington was found collapsed on Dundas Street on Friday, at around 10:30 p.m.

Elliott was rushed to an Orillia hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police say he died of a stab wound.

“I loved him more than anything,” said Tamara Windsor, Elliott’s former girlfriend.

Windsor stood crying outside a makeshift memorial on Monday honouring Elliott. Many of his friends joined her.

Jeff Skrepnek, Elliott’s roommate, said he loved him like family.

“He’s my brother,” he said.

“Beaverton is a pretty quiet town so there’s not much that goes around here. To have someone so young die in such a tragic way is just, it’s heartbreaking,” said Elliott’s high school friend.

A 35-year-old man also suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the men were involved in a fight with at least three other men. No arrests have been made.

Police have set up a command post in downtown Beaverton and are hoping to speak with any witnesses. Officers are also canvassing the area.

This was Durham Region’s sixth homicide of the year.