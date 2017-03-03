

CTV Barrie





The mother of Riley Dooley says her son has never been the same since he was assaulted by his educational assistant in 2014.

Patricia Dooley delivered a powerful and emotional victim impact statement on Friday, as the sentencing hearing for Corey Stibbard got underway.

"Riley is terrified of Corey. Multiple times a day he repeats ‘no Corey … Corey hurt Riley,’” she says. “I never thought the person who was supposed to take care of my vulnerable child would choose to injure him. I lost my trusting child that day.”

Dooley says her son, who has autism, will ask not to leave their home or to stay in the car.

Stibbard assaulted Riley while on a field trip at a dollar store in 2014. The assault left Riley with a broken tibia and fibula.

“He breached his position of authority, and the position of trust that the community placed in him,” said Crown attorney Ray Williams. “Riley was substantially smaller than Mr. Stibbard, and weighted substantially less than Mr. Stibbard.”

Stibbard was found guilty in December of assault causing bodily harm. During the trial, the EA testified that Dooley attacked him three times and blocked Dooley’s kicks with his foot.

However, Justice Robery Gattrell said “he was not credible, he told numerous lies.” Gattrell also called a last minute witness’s testimony as “a concocted story, cooked up and not credible.”

The Crown is asking for a one year jail sentence, followed by probation. The defence wants no jail time, arguing Stibbard’s misjudgement was a one time, total out of character situation.

Stibbard’s lawyer presented reference letters from family members, colleagues and employers reflecting that statement.

The defence wants six to nine months under house arrest, so that Stibbard can continue working for another family whose son has autism.

The defence also argued that news coverage of the court case has had negative impact on Stibbard’s life.

The judge says he needs more time to review sentencing submissions. A decision is expected to be delivered on April 11.