Paula Hill-Coulson loves organic produce, but the high price drove her toward a cheaper solution.

Hill-Coulson started looking around for alternatives and eventually found tower gardens. It’s a way of growing plants in an air or mist environment without the use of soil or chemicals.

"So I heard about the towers and how we can grow our own produce year round and I bought one the same day," she says. "The pump inside the reservoir pumps the water up, and then it showers down on the roots so it carries liquid nutrients. The roots are aerated so the plants grow stronger and faster."

Hill-Coulson's produce grew so fast it was filling her fridge. She started thinking about what to do with all her fresh vegetables, when an idea came to mind.

“I started donating to my local church food bank, St. Vincent de Paul, and then I got the idea to start fundraising for their own.”

An act of generosity to honour her late brother, who was a food bank client.

"My family, a very close member was a client and had to use all of our community organizations, and so I like to give back in his honour."

Hill-Coulson was able to raise enough money to buy two tower gardens for her church and she helps run six tower gardens for the Sharing Place food bank.

"It's really hard to be able to take local donations of produce when nobody is able to grow anything so these towers help offset our costs,” says Shawna Ballik, operations manager.

Last year, Hill-Coulson donated 175 pounds of produce, which saved the food bank around $600. She also donates produce to the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter.

"We really struggle to get fresh products, and to be able to give this healthy alternative to the clients of the community is a blessing," says Trish Halloway, operations manager.

It's that kind of reaction that has Hill-Coulson wanting to keep up her work to support local services.

"I can't tell you the joy I get. I feel like I’m floating on a cloud when I leave here doing this and I know he's watching over us and helping these plants to grow to feed so many others."